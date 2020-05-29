Yuan eases ahead of Trump's response to China, set for 3rd losing month in four

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - The yuan eased against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its third monthly loss in four, as investors braced for U.S. President Donald Trump's response to China as it pushed ahead with national security legislation for Hong Kong.

Traders said if Trump rolled out powerful measures as he had said earlier this week, it could prompt a further deterioration in the Sino-U.S. tensions and pressure the Chinese currency.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1316 per dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 7.1277. But the official fixing was set firmer than market projections for the third straight session, traders said.

"Recent yuan fixings by the PBOC suggest an effort to dampen volatility not to drive the currency lower. Market forces and not a beggar-thy-neighbour government policy goal are at play, in our view," Larry Brainard, chief EM economist at TS Lombard said in a note.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1575 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1503 at midday, 56 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the domestic session at the midday level, it would have lost 1.2% to the dollar for the month, bringing its drop for the year so far to 2.6%

While market jitters were mounting ahead of Trump's comments, traders said declines in the dollar index limited the yuan's losses. FRX/

Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB, said the central bank would allow some weakness in the yuan while managing its value against currencies of major trading partners.

"In light of the challenges to China's growth outlook and the intensifying geopolitical tensions with the U.S., the yuan will need to act as a buffer in the near term," she said.

"Under the assumption that the Phase 1 trade deal with the U.S. is maintained and no additional tariffs are imposed here on, we believe the central bank's comfort range for the RMB Index will remain between 92 and 95," she said adding the offshore yuan could ease to 7.3 per dollar if the yuan basket index falls to 92.

As on Friday, the CFETS yuan index, which measures it against a basket of currencies, fell to 92.35, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. But the basket index remained up 1.05% so far this year.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 98.369 at midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.169 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1316

7.1277

-0.05%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1503

7.1447

-0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.26%

Spot change YTD

-2.62%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.75%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.78 92.02 -0.3 Dollar index 98.369 98.487 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.169 -0.26% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.2559 -1.71% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.