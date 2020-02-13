Yuan drops after virus death toll hit like "ton of bricks"

By midday, onshore spot yuan changed hands at 6.9804, some 86 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Several traders said the numbers of newly confirmed cases and deaths were beyond market expectations, as many investors had thought the situation was starting to stabilise.

"In any case, the substantial upward revision reversed the decline trend of newly confirmed cases in China and investors reassessed the China data accuracy and actual situation of coronavirus spread in China," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

"In our view, the market impact should prove to be short-lived if the revision was one-off followed by public health experts' endorsement on the methodology change."

Some market participants expect the yuan to continue trading in tight ranges in the near term as the government's pledge to roll out more powerful stimulus should be implemented soon.

The PBOC has vowed it will use tools to support key sectors, having already pumped billions of dollars into the money market to stabilise confidence.

Prior to market opening on Thursday, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9785 per dollar, 67 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.9718.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 99.011 at midday from the previous close of 99.049.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.982 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 4:04AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9785

6.9718

-0.10%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9804

6.9718

-0.12%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.03%

Spot change YTD

-0.25%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.58%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.34 93.37 0.0 Dollar index 99.011 99.049 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.982 -0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0512 -1.03% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.