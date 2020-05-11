Yuan down but losses contained by PBOC's pledge to step up economic support

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - The yuan pulled back against the dollar on Monday, but losses were capped as sentiment was supported by the Chinese central bank's pledge to roll out more stimulus to prop-up the slowing economy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in its first-quarter monetary policy report it will step up its economic support measures. It also dropped its long-standing vow to refrain from "flood-like" stimulus in a move that suggested authorities were prioritising growth and job creation as China struggles with its worst slump in decades.

Several traders said that while the yuan could be pressured by an easier monetary bias over the short term, improving economic fundamentals will support the currency in the long run.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said the yuan should stay resilient as long as the PBOC avoids the kind of massive monetary policy steps, including quantitative easings, seen in some of the major economies.

"The RMB yield advantage in the zero-interest rate market should maintain the RMB supportive" environment, Cheung said in a note to clients.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0769 per dollar, 19 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.0788.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0755 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0812 at midday, 63 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said the yuan was held down as the dollar enjoyed support on moves by the United States and other countries to re-open their economies, raising hopes for a quicker global recovery from a deep recession triggered by the coronavirus health crisis. FRX/

Traders said markets were also concerned about renewed Sino-U.S. trade tensions after the U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Beijing.

Trump said on Friday he was "very torn" about whether to end the so-called Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, just hours after top trade officials from both countries pledged to press ahead with implementing.

The global dollar index =USD traded at 99.701 at midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was changing hands at 7.0895 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0769

7.0788

0.03%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0812

7.0749

-0.09%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.06%

Spot change YTD

-1.67%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.88%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.2 93.23 0.0 Dollar index 99.701 99.791 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0895 -0.12% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1666 -1.25% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

