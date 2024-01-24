Yuan closes firmer after PBOC announces RRR cut

Updates to market close, adds details and reactions on RRR cut

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China's yuan currency slightly firmed against the U.S. dollar by Wednesday's domestic session close, after the country's central bank said it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserve to shore up the economy.

People's Bank of China (PBOC) will cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by 50 basis points (bps) from Feb. 5, PBOC governor Pan Gongshen said, the first such cut for the year as policymakers extend efforts to shore up a fragile economic recovery.

"The RRR cut could free up some funds that will be needed before the holiday. And its side effect on the yuan won't be huge," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Most market participants said the cut had somewhat been expected.

With little change to the fundamental picture and a continued lack of big bang fiscal stimulus, analysts at UBS still favoured buying U.S. dollars against the offshore yuan on dips below 7.17 level.

Meanwhile, offshore yuan tomorrow-next forwards CNHTN= stayed as high as 3.2 on Wednesday, reflecting tight liquidity in the offshore market.

The still-elevated offshore yuan implied tomorrow-next level together with the recent open market operation pattern offers some clues on China's policy stance, which is to slow down currency depreciation even if it makes short-term funding more expensive, UBS analysts said in a note.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1053 per U.S. dollar, 64 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1117, and nearly 800 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate.

The recent yuan reference rates suggest yuan stability is still important to PBOC and rate cuts may only come when the U.S. Federal Reserve is more ready to cut so that the yuan is not weakened too much by the policy divergence, Maybank analysts said in a note.

China's trade-weighted CFETS yuan basket index .CFSCNYI rose to 98.97 on Wednesday, the highest level since Dec. 7, 2023, according to Reuters calculation based on official data.

China only publishes the CFETS index on a weekly and monthly basis.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1669 per dollar and finished the domestic session at 7.1641, 54 pips firmer than the previous domestic session close and 69 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1676 per dollar as of 0851 GMT.

