Yuan choppy after White House adviser stirs confusion over Sino-U.S. trade deal

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan had a roller coaster ride on Tuesday over confusing comments by a senior White House aide over the fate of the U.S.-China trade deal.

The currency initially fell to a near one-week low against the dollar after White House adviser Peter Navarro said the trade deal with China was 'over', but later recouped most of the losses by midday after he walked back those remarks.

Navarro said the comments were taken 'wildly out of context', while U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed in a tweet the deal with the China was "fully intact".

Traders attributed the morning volatility in the yuan to the confusing comments over the fate of the trade pact.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 had earlier eased to a low of 7.0884 per dollar, the weakest level since June 17, before paring losses and trading at 7.0703 at midday.

Its onshore counterpart CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0720 per dollar and was fetching 7.0772 at midday, 94 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said the United States was unlikely to scuttle the deal at a time when the conronavisus pandemic is hurting global growth.

"Trump's announcement that the China trade deal is fully intact highlighted that both sides might have agreed to honour the phase one deal after the Hawaii meeting," Cheung said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, for a day of talks in Hawaii last week, seeking to de-escalate bilateral tension among various issues, but those appear to have done little to improve the mood.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0671 per dollar, 194 pips or 0.27% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0865.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 97.033 at midday from the previous close of 96.893.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0671

7.0865

0.27%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0772

7.0678

-0.13%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.14%

Spot change YTD

-1.61%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.95%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.87 92.07 -0.2 Dollar index 97.033 96.893 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0703 0.10% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.2004 -1.85% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

