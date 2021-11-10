Yuan brushes off stagflation worries, focus shifts to U.S.-China ties

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan held its ground on Wednesday, as investors shrugged off stagflation worries and cheered a pickup in inbound funds and the prospect of improving Sino-U.S. ties.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3929 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3933 at midday, almost unchanged from the previous late session close.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3948 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.3903.

Asian financial markets were closely watching Chinese inflation data on Wednesday, which showed factory gate prices rising at their fastest pace in 26 years amid a power crunch, further squeezing profit margins for producers.

But reaction to the data in the yuan market was muted, as traders focused on news of a virtual meeting planned between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as soon as next week.

"Soaring China PPI flagged worries of global inflation," wrote Ken Cheung, Chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

However, "any positive development in the (Sino-U.S) summit will fuel optimism on the tariffs cut at the phase one deal review by year-end."

The yuan also drew support from continued foreign money inflows.

Global investors raised their holdings of Chinese government bonds (CGBs) to a new high in October, the latest official data showed. FTSE Russell's move to start including CGBs into its World Government Bond Index (WGBI) in October is expected to eventually drive $130 billion of index-related foreign inflows into Chinese bonds over a 36-month inclusion period.

The yuan market at 4:39AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3948

6.3903

-0.07%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3933

6.394

0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.02%

Spot change YTD

2.11%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

29.46%

Key indexes:

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 100.56 100.44 0.1 Dollar index 94.033 93.972 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3919 0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.5679 -2.64% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

