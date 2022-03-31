Yuan briefly hits 2-week high but sluggish PMIs, COVID weigh

SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly touched a two-week high against the dollar before giving back all its gains on Thursday, dragged lower by fresh signs of economic slowdown and worries over wider disruption resulting from a recent COVID-19 resurgence.

The factory and services sectors shrank in March, an official survey showed, contracting simultaneously for the first time since the 2020 peak of the COVID outbreak.

"The decline in China PMIs highlighted the negative impact of lockdowns on production and economic activities," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

"With stronger headwinds on the Chinese growth outlook, more easing measures will be needed to counter downside risks."

Before the market opened, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a near two-week high of 6.3482 per dollar, 84 pips firmer than the previous fix 6.3566 but 15 pips weaker than a Reuters estimate of 6.3467.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3497 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.3456, the strongest level since March 17, before giving back all the gains to trade at 6.3495 at midday, 10 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Currency traders said the yuan's strength in early trade was supported by firmer official guidance and hopes that the war in Ukraine might be entering a phase of de-escalation.

But such optimism was quickly overtaken by investor worries about disruption in economic activity.

"Without decisive and concrete actions, such as reserve requirement ratio (RRR) or policy rate cuts, to follow through, growing concerns on growth could start to weigh on CNY more chronically," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Authorities in Shanghai appealed for cooperation with tight curbs to stop the spread of COVID-19, saying they recognised residents' frustrations as China's most populous city entered the fourth day of a two-stage lockdown.

"Markets so far have underestimated the severity of the situation in China because it is difficult to (fully) reconcile and understand," said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura.

"In the next couple of months, we expect global investors to better reflect these shocks in their valuations."

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY had risen to 97.917 from the previous close of 97.792, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3581 to the dollar.

The yuan market at 0407 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3482

6.3566

0.13%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3495

6.3485

-0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.02%

Spot change YTD

0.09%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.35%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 103.96 103.99 0.0 Dollar index 97.917 97.792 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3581 -0.14% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4374 -1.39% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by Bradley Perrett) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

