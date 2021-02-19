Yuan bounces from 3-week low, market eyes Sino-U.S. relations

SHANGHAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced from a three-week low on Friday, underpinned by broad dollar weakness.

Traders expect corporate dollar demand and developments in Sino-U.S. relations to bring some volatility to the Chinese currency in the near term.

The dollar =USD suffered its biggest loss in 10 days on Friday after disappointing U.S. labour market data bruised optimism for a speedy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. FRX/

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.4624 per dollar, 88 pips or 0.14% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4536.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4731 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4716 at midday, 172 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The spot yuan hit a low of 6.4888 a day earlier, the weakest level since Jan. 28.

Several traders said the sudden weakness in the Chinese currency that emerged late Thursday was largely driven by seasonal dollar purchases by oil firms to settle their payments.

They expected heavier corporate dollar demand as business picked up again after the long Lunar New Year holiday.

Separately, market attention has shifted to Sino-U.S. relations, which have been a major factor influencing the yuan over the past few years.

Joe Biden will attend his first meeting as U.S. president with Group of Seven leaders on Friday to discuss plans to defeat the novel coronavirus, reopen the battered world economy and counter the challenge posed by China.

"The market will be closely watching the G7 summit to reassess its earlier position that a Biden administration would be better for U.S.-China relations," analysts at DBS said in a note.

The global dollar index =USD stood at 90.639 by midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.4645 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0403 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4624

6.4536

-0.14%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.4716

6.4888

0.27%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.14%

Spot change YTD

0.88%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

27.89%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 96.37 96.54 -0.2 Dollar index 90.639 90.564 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.4645 0.11% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6381 -2.65% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.