Yuan blunted by weaker-than-expected c.bank guidance

SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China's yuan was largely flat against the dollar on Thursday, dampened by weaker-than-expected guidance from the central bank and in spite of the market's improved appetite for risk assets.

The safe-haven dollar =USD languished near an almost one-week low against its major peers as investors adopted a more optimistic stance about the global economic outlook, despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. FRX/

In line with weakness in the greenback, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a near one-week high of 6.3651 per dollar prior to market open. But the fixing was 81 pips softer than Reuters' estimate of 6.3570.

The official fixings have come in weaker than market expectations since mid-November, with traders and analysts interpreting them as a sign to discourage one-way bets on yuan appreciation.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3698 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3708 at midday, 8 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The spot rate hovered in a tight range of less than 60 pips. With many market participants already away for their year-end holidays, trading was slow on Thursday morning, said a trader at a Chinese bank.

A slew of recent PBOC actions including persistently weaker-than-expected midpoint fixings, higher net FX purchases from banks and a hike in banks' FX reserve requirement ratio all suggested the authorities have started to be uncomfortable with sustained yuan strength.

"Now though, the PBOC appears to want its efforts to stem the renminbi's strength to be known," economists at Capital Economics said in a note.

"We think it will get its way, and expect the renminbi to weaken from 6.37 (yuan per dollar) now to 6.90 at the end of next year."

By midday, the broad dollar index =USD fell to 96.039 from the previous close of 96.11, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3758 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0404 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3651

6.3703

0.08%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3708

6.37

-0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.09%

Spot change YTD

2.47%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

29.91%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 102.06 102.33 -0.3 Dollar index 96.039 96.11 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3758 -0.08% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.542 -2.70% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.