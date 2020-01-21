Yuan, Australian dollar struggle to wipe off coronavirus concerns

The yuan dipped and the Australian dollar hit a six-week low on Wednesday as investors feared the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China could create more headaches for the Chinese economy, which is already slowing because of the U.S.-China trade war.
