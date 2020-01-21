US Markets

Yuan, Australian dollar struggle to wipe off coronavirus concerns

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The yuan dipped and the Australian dollar hit a six-week low on Wednesday as investors feared the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China could create more headaches for the Chinese economy, which is already slowing because of the U.S.-China trade war.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

