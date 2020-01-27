US Markets

Yuan and commodity-linked currencies dive as Chinese virus fears grow

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

China's yuan tumbled more than half a percent to a 2020 low, while commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar also fell sharply as escalating fears about the spread of a coronavirus from China sent investors into safer assets.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular