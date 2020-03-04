Yuan advances to 6-week high as Fed's emergency rate cut knocks dollar

SHANGHAI, March 4 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed to a six-week high against the dollar on Wednesday after an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve sent the greenback skidding.

The Fed slashed its policy rate overnight in a bid to cushion the world's largest economy from the coronavirus epidemic, but the surprise move only added to U.S. financial market worries about a deeper, lasting slowdown.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been steadily easing policy for weeks in response to the outbreak, kept its short-term borrowing costs steady on Wednesday. But analysts are expecting it to announce more support measures soon as businesses struggle to return to normal operation.

Prior to the market opening on Wednesday, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9514 per dollar, 2 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.9516.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9400 per dollar and jumped to a high of 6.9288 at one point in morning trade, the strongest level since Jan.23.

As of midday, the spot yuan was changing hands at 6.9334, 427 pips of 0.62% firmer than the previous late session close. If the yuan can retain the gains, it would mark its best session since June 20, 2019.

To date, the yuan has recovered from all the losses it made since the Lunar New Year holiday, when Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, issued an official notice to lock down the city on Jan.23 to prevent the spread of the virus. Tough restrictions on travel soon went into place across much of the country.

Traders said given the virus was not fully under control at both home or abroad, the yuan should not strengthen sharply from current levels.

China reported on Wednesday another drop in new coronavirus cases as its attention turns to controlling the risk of infection from abroad, as clusters of the disease that originated in China appear around the world.

Becky Liu, China macro strategist at Standard Chartered Bank, said the PBOC was likely to ease policy soon to prevent the yuan from appreciating too fast.

"As the U.S. rate cut may suggest the start of an coordinated move by the G7 central banks, China will likely to cut rates faster to prevent a further strengthening of the yuan...," Liu said in a note.

Many traders and analysts expect the central bank to again lower the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves this month and to cut its benchmark deposit rate for the first time since 2015, giving banks more room to lend without squeezing their profit margins.

The PBOC has cut a number of key rates since late January, injected large amounts of liquidity and urged banks to offer cheap loans to businesses which have been worst hit by the epidemic.

Separately, the widened yield gap between China and the United States also pushed forwards higher. One-year onshore dollar/yuan swap points CNY1Y= surged to the highest level since March 2018.

The global dollar index =USD traded at 97.238 at midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was changing hands at 6.931 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9514

6.9516

0.00%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9334

6.9761

0.62%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.26%

Spot change YTD

0.43%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

19.37%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.66 93.34 0.4 Dollar index 97.238 97.153 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.931 0.03% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0108 -0.85% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

