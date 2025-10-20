Yü Group Appoints Andy Hughes As Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - Yü Group PLC (YU.L), a UK-based independent supplier of gas, electricity, and smart meters to the SME sector, Monday announced that it has appointed Andy Hughes as Chief Operating Officer.

Hughes previously served as CEO of Water Plus and Director of Operations at Severn Trent.

The company also granted Hughes 170,000 share options under its Long-Term Incentive Plan, split into two tranches vesting in March 2028 and March 2029.

YU.L closed Monday's trading at 1,604.28 GBP, down 35.72 GBP or 2.18 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.