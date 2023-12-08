YTL Power to collaborate with Nvidia to build AI infrastructure in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian energy utility firm YTL Power International YTLP.KL on Friday announced a collaboration with Nvidia Corp NVDA.O to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Malaysia, with the first phase expected to be operational by mid-2024.

The AI infrastructure will be hosted at YTL's data center park in Kulai, in the Malaysian state of Johor, the firm said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jan Harvey)

