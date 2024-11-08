YTL Cement’s Strategic Acquisition of NSL Ltd.

NSL ltd. (SG:N02) has released an update.
YTL Cement Berhad is making a significant move in the Singaporean market by acquiring a major stake in NSL Ltd. The acquisition involves purchasing 81.24% of NSL Ltd.’s shares for approximately S$227.6 million, signaling a strategic expansion for YTL Cement. This development could impact NSL Ltd.’s stock performance and attract investor attention in the region.
