YTL Cement’s Major Acquisition of NSL Ltd. Shares

NSL ltd. (SG:N02) has released an update.
NSL Ltd. is the subject of a mandatory unconditional cash offer by YTL Cement Berhad, facilitated by RHB Bank Berhad. This acquisition involves the purchase of 81.24% of NSL Ltd.’s shares for approximately S$227.6 million, offering S$0.750 per share. Investors might find this development significant as it impacts NSL Ltd.’s free float in the market.
