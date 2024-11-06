News & Insights

YTL Cement’s Major Acquisition of NSL Ltd. Shares

November 06, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

NSL ltd. (SG:N02) has released an update.

NSL Ltd. is the subject of a mandatory unconditional cash offer by YTL Cement Berhad, facilitated by RHB Bank Berhad. This acquisition involves the purchase of 81.24% of NSL Ltd.’s shares for approximately S$227.6 million, offering S$0.750 per share. Investors might find this development significant as it impacts NSL Ltd.’s free float in the market.

Trending Articles

