YTE ($INCY) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.43 per share, missing estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $1,178,700,000, beating estimates of $1,165,754,083 by $12,945,917.

YTE Insider Trading Activity

YTE insiders have traded $INCY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN H STEIN (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,960 shares for an estimated $1,601,659 .

. JONATHAN ELLIOTT DICKINSON (EVP, General Manager, Europe) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,450 shares for an estimated $526,948 .

. VIJAY K IYENGAR (EVP, GMAPPS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,043 shares for an estimated $455,543 .

. BARRY P FLANNELLY (EVP & General Manager US) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,680 shares for an estimated $293,209 .

. THOMAS TRAY (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,254 shares for an estimated $151,176.

YTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 272 institutional investors add shares of YTE stock to their portfolio, and 315 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

