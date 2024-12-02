News & Insights

Y.T. Realty Moves Registrar to Tricor Investor Services

December 02, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

YT Realty Group (HK:0075) has released an update.

Y.T. Realty Group Limited is set to change its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting January 2, 2025. Investors should note that all share transfers will need to be processed through Tricor Investor Services from this date. This transition may be of interest to shareholders looking to manage their Y.T. Realty investments efficiently.

