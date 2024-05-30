YT Realty Group Announces Strategic London Property Sale

YT Realty Group (HK:0075) has released an update.

YT Realty Group Limited has conditionally agreed to sell the entire share capital of a subsidiary that owns a hotel complex in London to an independent third party for HK$33,750,000, with the deal subject to certain conditions. This strategic disposal is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting but exempt from shareholder approval. The proceeds from the sale will be allocated towards potential investment opportunities and enhancing the group’s working capital.

