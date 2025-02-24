News & Insights

YSX TECH CO., LTD Reports 28.7% Revenue Growth for Six Months Ended September 30, 2024, Despite Decline in Net Income

February 24, 2025 — 08:43 am EST

YSX TECH. CO., LTD reported a 28.7% revenue increase but a 22.0% decline in net income for H1 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

YSX TECH. CO., LTD, a business solutions provider for insurance companies in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reporting a revenue increase of approximately $7.6 million (28.7%) to about $34.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. This growth was largely driven by a 31.8% rise in revenue from auto insurance aftermarket services and a substantial 879.2% increase in vehicle driving risk screening services. Despite the revenue growth, the company's net income decreased by 22.0% to about $1.9 million, attributed to higher operational costs and a decline in gross margin from 12.7% to 10.6%. CEO Jie Xiao expressed optimism about future revenue growth, emphasizing plans to refine pricing strategies and improve operational efficiency to address profitability challenges. The company will provide more detailed financial information in its upcoming earnings announcement.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenue increased by approximately $7.6 million, or 28.7%, reaching approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, indicating strong business growth.
  • Revenue from auto insurance aftermarket value-added services rose by 31.8% due to a significant 879.2% increase in vehicle driving risk screening services, highlighting a successful expansion of service offerings.
  • Total number of value-added services performed increased by 59.7% to approximately 2.1 million, reflecting growing customer demand and market penetration.
  • Cash and cash equivalents improved to approximately $5.4 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $4.3 million as of March 31, 2024, showing enhanced liquidity position.

Potential Negatives

  • Gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%, indicating potential pricing pressures that could affect future profit margins.
  • Net income decreased by approximately $0.6 million, or 22.0%, compared to the prior year, reflecting a concerning trend in profitability despite revenue growth.
  • Operating expenses surged by 121.8%, driven by increases in selling, general, administrative, and research and development expenses, which could raise concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.

FAQ

What are the key financial highlights for YSX TECH. CO., LTD?

For the six months ended September 30, 2024, total revenue increased by 28.7% to approximately $34.1 million.

How did the revenue growth occur?

Revenue growth was driven primarily by increased service contracts and a 31.8% rise in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services.

What factors impacted YSX TECH's profitability?

Profitability was impacted by changes in customer mix and pricing dynamics, resulting in a decline in net income by 22.0%.

What are YSX TECH's plans for future growth?

The company aims to expand geographically, diversify services, optimize service mix, and improve cost efficiencies to drive sustainable growth.

Where can I find more information about YSX TECH. CO., LTD?

Further information is available on their official websites: https://ir.ysxtechcay.com and https://www.ysxnet.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YSX TECH. CO., LTD (the “Company” or “YSXT”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.




Key highlights





  • Total revenue

    increased by approximate $7.6 million, or 28.7%, to approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $26.5 million during the same period in 2023.



  • Revenue from auto insurance aftermarket value-added services increased by

    31.8% from approximately $21.4 million to $28.2 million, which was mainly due to 879.2% revenue increase of vehicle driving risk screening services, from approximately $2.6 million to $25.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024.



  • Total number of value-added services performed (service volume)

    increased by 59.7% to approximately 2.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023.



  • Gross profit

    increased by 6.6% to approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023, but gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%.



  • Net income

    declined by approximately $0.6 million, or 22.0%, to approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from $2.5 million in 2023.





Mr. Jie Xiao, CEO of YSX TECH CO. LTD, stated: “We are pleased with our revenue growth, which has highlighted the rising demand for our services and our ability to expand market share. However, profitability was impacted by changes in our customer mix and pricing dynamics. As we continue expanding geographically and diversifying our services, we plan to implement measures refining our pricing strategies to address these challenges and improve margins.”



“We expect continued revenue growth in the near future, supported by rising demand for our services, and we will continue optimizing our service mix, improving cost efficiencies, in order to keep pursuing sustainable long-term growth. The Company will provide further details about its financial results in its upcoming earnings announcement.”




Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

For the six months ended September 30,



2024

2023

Variances



In USD Millions, except percentages

Amount

Amount

%


Total revenue

34.1


26.5

28.7
%


Total cost of revenue

30.5


23.1

31.9
%


Gross profit

3.6


3.4

6.6
%


Income from operations

2.4


2.8

(16.4
)%


Net income
$
1.9

$
2.5

(22.0
)%













Total revenue

increased by approximate $7.6 million, or 28.7%, to approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $26.5 million during the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the Company having obtained more service contracts from various insurance companies and brokerages.




  • Revenue from auto insurance aftermarket value-added services grew by approximately $6.8 million, or 31.8%, due to a significant 59.7% increase in the service volume of Auto Insurance Aftermarket Value-added Services, from approximately 1.3 million service calls in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to 2.1 million service calls in the six months ended September 30, 2024.


  • Revenue from other scenario-based customized services grew by approximately $1.3 million, or 31.2%, driven by increased customer demand and higher average service prices.


  • However, revenue from software development and information technology services decreased by approximately $0.5 million, or 63.5%, compared to the prior period, primarily due to decrease in the average service price the Company charged customers for such services.






Cost of revenue

increased by $7.4 million, or 31.9%, from $23.1 million in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to $30.5 million in the six months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the increased subcontract costs as a result of the service volume of car wash, car towing, vehicle inspection and maintenance services, etc. increasing by 59.7% from the six months ended September 30, 2023 to the six months ended September 30, 2024.




Gross profit

increased by 6.6% to approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023, but gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%, reflecting pricing pressure on contracts with insurance brokerages.




Total operating expenses

increased by $0.7 million, or 121.8% from $0.6 million in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to $1.2 million in the six months ended September 30, 2024, primarily driven by increases in selling expenses, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.




Net income

declined by approximately $0.6 million, or 22.0%, to approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from $2.5 million in 2023, due to reduced gross margin and higher operational expenses.




Cash and cash equivalents

was approximately $5.4 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to approximately $4.3 million as of March 31, 2024.




About YSX TECH. CO., LTD



Primarily operating in Xinjiang and Guangdong provinces, YSX TECH. CO., LTD is a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China. The Company possesses in-depth knowledge of the Chinese insurance industry accumulated from years of servicing customers, and specializes in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services, software development and information technology services, as well as other scenario-based customized services, such as products and customer development services. For more information please visit:

https://ir.ysxtechcay.com

and

https://www.ysxnet.com

.




Forward-Looking Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at

www.sec.gov

.  For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.




For more information, please contact:



At the Company



marketing@ysxnet.com



+86 (20) 2984 2002



Investor Relations


WFS Investor Relations Inc.


Janice Wang


Email:

services@wealthfsllc.com



Phone: +86 13811768599


+1 628 283 9214








YSX TECH CO. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES




UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









As of




September 30, 2024


March 31, 2024



(Unaudited)




ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS






Cash

$
5,444,920


$
4,283,794

Short-term investment


437,115



2,103,762

Accounts receivable, net of $657,014 and $382,731, respectively


9,858,094



9,163,752

Accounts receivable, related parties


4,024,951



2,871,872

Advances to vendors


10,690,258



8,123,120

Due from related parties







2,197

Deferred initial public offering costs


153,987



118,103

Other current assets


757,038



848,185


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


31,366,363



27,514,785








Property and equipment, net


44,560



54,486

Right-of-use operating lease assets


190,240



224,835

Deferred tax assets


116,609



76,821


TOTAL NONCURRENT ASSETS


351,409



356,142


TOTAL ASSETS

$
31,717,772


$
27,870,927









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES






Short-term bank loans

$
1,635,887


$
1,563,452

Current portion of long-term loans


142,499



138,481

Accounts payable


1,845,371



1,525,192

Deferred revenue


8,010



14,099

Taxes payable


3,110,014



2,579,976

Due to related parties


562,644



417,557

Operating lease liabilities, current


91,387



83,477

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


1,257,021



883,805


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


8,652,833



7,206,039








Operating lease liabilities, non-current


118,076



160,706

Long-term loans


427,497



484,684

Long term loan, related party


1,353,739



1,384,811

TOTAL NONCURRENT LIABILITIES


1,899,312



2,030,201









TOTAL LIABILITIES


10,552,145



9,236,240









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES














SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY






Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 22,000,000 shared issued and outstanding, including:*










Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 470,000,000 shares authorized, 20,822,675 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024


2,082



2,082

Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 1,177,325 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024


118



118

Additional paid-in capital


5,346,674



5,346,674

Statutory reserve


818,465



741,584

Retained earnings


15,570,667



13,720,353

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(572,379
)


(1,176,124
)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY


21,165,627



18,634,687









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$
31,717,772


$
27,870,927












YSX TECH CO. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









For the Six Months ended


September 30,




2024



2023

REVENUES:






Revenues

$
24,747,746


$
22,199,058

Revenues, related parties


9,346,622



4,298,763


Total revenue



34,094,368




26,497,821








COST OF REVENUES:






Cost of revenues


30,493,854



19,362,131

Cost of revenues, related parties







3,757,075


Total cost of revenues


30,493,854



23,119,206


Gross profit


3,600,514



3,378,615









OPERATING EXPENSES:






Selling and marketing


66,471



57,991

General and administrative


1,064,198



400,617

Research and development


113,652



102,331

Total operating expenses


1,244,321



560,939









INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


2,356,193



2,817,676









OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):






Interest expense


(62,438
)


(50,324
)

Interest income


654



819

Investment income


20,282



13,731

Other income


64,598



181,885

Other non-operating expenses, net


(17,393
)


(6,243
)

Total other income, net


5,703



139,868









INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION


2,361,896



2,957,544









PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


434,701



485,787









NET INCOME


1,927,195



2,471,757









OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME






Foreign currency translation adjustment


603,745



(920,145
)


COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$
2,530,940


$
1,551,612








Earnings per ordinary share- basic and diluted

$
0.09


$
0.11








Weighted average number of ordinary shares- basic and diluted


22,000,000



22,000,000














