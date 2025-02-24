YSX TECH CO., LTD Reports 28.7% Revenue Growth for Six Months Ended September 30, 2024, Despite Decline in Net Income

YSX TECH. CO., LTD reported a 28.7% revenue increase but a 22.0% decline in net income for H1 2024.

YSX TECH. CO., LTD, a business solutions provider for insurance companies in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reporting a revenue increase of approximately $7.6 million (28.7%) to about $34.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. This growth was largely driven by a 31.8% rise in revenue from auto insurance aftermarket services and a substantial 879.2% increase in vehicle driving risk screening services. Despite the revenue growth, the company's net income decreased by 22.0% to about $1.9 million, attributed to higher operational costs and a decline in gross margin from 12.7% to 10.6%. CEO Jie Xiao expressed optimism about future revenue growth, emphasizing plans to refine pricing strategies and improve operational efficiency to address profitability challenges. The company will provide more detailed financial information in its upcoming earnings announcement.

Potential Positives

Total revenue increased by approximately $7.6 million, or 28.7%, reaching approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, indicating strong business growth.

Revenue from auto insurance aftermarket value-added services rose by 31.8% due to a significant 879.2% increase in vehicle driving risk screening services, highlighting a successful expansion of service offerings.

Total number of value-added services performed increased by 59.7% to approximately 2.1 million, reflecting growing customer demand and market penetration.

Cash and cash equivalents improved to approximately $5.4 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $4.3 million as of March 31, 2024, showing enhanced liquidity position.

Potential Negatives

Gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%, indicating potential pricing pressures that could affect future profit margins.

Net income decreased by approximately $0.6 million, or 22.0%, compared to the prior year, reflecting a concerning trend in profitability despite revenue growth.

Operating expenses surged by 121.8%, driven by increases in selling, general, administrative, and research and development expenses, which could raise concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.

FAQ

What are the key financial highlights for YSX TECH. CO., LTD?

For the six months ended September 30, 2024, total revenue increased by 28.7% to approximately $34.1 million.

How did the revenue growth occur?

Revenue growth was driven primarily by increased service contracts and a 31.8% rise in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services.

What factors impacted YSX TECH's profitability?

Profitability was impacted by changes in customer mix and pricing dynamics, resulting in a decline in net income by 22.0%.

What are YSX TECH's plans for future growth?

The company aims to expand geographically, diversify services, optimize service mix, and improve cost efficiencies to drive sustainable growth.

Where can I find more information about YSX TECH. CO., LTD?

Further information is available on their official websites: https://ir.ysxtechcay.com and https://www.ysxnet.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YSX TECH. CO., LTD (the “Company” or “YSXT”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.







Key highlights











Total revenue



increased by approximate $7.6 million, or 28.7%, to approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $26.5 million during the same period in 2023.



increased by approximate $7.6 million, or 28.7%, to approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $26.5 million during the same period in 2023.





Revenue from auto insurance aftermarket value-added services increased by



31.8% from approximately $21.4 million to $28.2 million, which was mainly due to 879.2% revenue increase of vehicle driving risk screening services, from approximately $2.6 million to $25.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024.



31.8% from approximately $21.4 million to $28.2 million, which was mainly due to 879.2% revenue increase of vehicle driving risk screening services, from approximately $2.6 million to $25.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024.





Total number of value-added services performed (service volume)



increased by 59.7% to approximately 2.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023.



increased by 59.7% to approximately 2.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023.





Gross profit



increased by 6.6% to approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023, but gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%.



increased by 6.6% to approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023, but gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%.





Net income



declined by approximately $0.6 million, or 22.0%, to approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from $2.5 million in 2023.











Mr. Jie Xiao, CEO of YSX TECH CO. LTD, stated: “We are pleased with our revenue growth, which has highlighted the rising demand for our services and our ability to expand market share. However, profitability was impacted by changes in our customer mix and pricing dynamics. As we continue expanding geographically and diversifying our services, we plan to implement measures refining our pricing strategies to address these challenges and improve margins.”





“We expect continued revenue growth in the near future, supported by rising demand for our services, and we will continue optimizing our service mix, improving cost efficiencies, in order to keep pursuing sustainable long-term growth. The Company will provide further details about its financial results in its upcoming earnings announcement.”







Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

















For the six months ended September 30,

















2024









2023









Variances















In USD Millions, except percentages











Amount













Amount













%













Total revenue











34.1













26.5









28.7





%















Total cost of revenue











30.5













23.1









31.9





%















Gross profit











3.6













3.4









6.6





%















Income from operations











2.4













2.8









(16.4





)%















Net income







$





1.9









$





2.5









(22.0





)%



























































Total revenue



increased by approximate $7.6 million, or 28.7%, to approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $26.5 million during the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the Company having obtained more service contracts from various insurance companies and brokerages.







Revenue from auto insurance aftermarket value-added services grew by approximately $6.8 million, or 31.8%, due to a significant 59.7% increase in the service volume of Auto Insurance Aftermarket Value-added Services, from approximately 1.3 million service calls in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to 2.1 million service calls in the six months ended September 30, 2024.



Revenue from auto insurance aftermarket value-added services grew by approximately $6.8 million, or 31.8%, due to a significant 59.7% increase in the service volume of Auto Insurance Aftermarket Value-added Services, from approximately 1.3 million service calls in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to 2.1 million service calls in the six months ended September 30, 2024.



Revenue from other scenario-based customized services grew by approximately $1.3 million, or 31.2%, driven by increased customer demand and higher average service prices.



Revenue from other scenario-based customized services grew by approximately $1.3 million, or 31.2%, driven by increased customer demand and higher average service prices.



However, revenue from software development and information technology services decreased by approximately $0.5 million, or 63.5%, compared to the prior period, primarily due to decrease in the average service price the Company charged customers for such services.













Cost of revenue



increased by $7.4 million, or 31.9%, from $23.1 million in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to $30.5 million in the six months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the increased subcontract costs as a result of the service volume of car wash, car towing, vehicle inspection and maintenance services, etc. increasing by 59.7% from the six months ended September 30, 2023 to the six months ended September 30, 2024.







Gross profit



increased by 6.6% to approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023, but gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%, reflecting pricing pressure on contracts with insurance brokerages.







Total operating expenses



increased by $0.7 million, or 121.8% from $0.6 million in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to $1.2 million in the six months ended September 30, 2024, primarily driven by increases in selling expenses, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.







Net income



declined by approximately $0.6 million, or 22.0%, to approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from $2.5 million in 2023, due to reduced gross margin and higher operational expenses.







Cash and cash equivalents



was approximately $5.4 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to approximately $4.3 million as of March 31, 2024.







About YSX TECH. CO., LTD







Primarily operating in Xinjiang and Guangdong provinces, YSX TECH. CO., LTD is a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China. The Company possesses in-depth knowledge of the Chinese insurance industry accumulated from years of servicing customers, and specializes in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services, software development and information technology services, as well as other scenario-based customized services, such as products and customer development services. For more information please visit:



https://ir.ysxtechcay.com



and



https://www.ysxnet.com



.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







For more information, please contact:







At the Company







marketing@ysxnet.com







+86 (20) 2984 2002





Investor Relations





WFS Investor Relations Inc.





Janice Wang





Email:



services@wealthfsllc.com







Phone: +86 13811768599





+1 628 283 9214















YSX TECH CO. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















































As of





















September 30, 2024













March 31, 2024



















(Unaudited)























ASSETS





































CURRENT ASSETS



































Cash









$





5,444,920













$





4,283,794













Short-term investment













437,115

















2,103,762













Accounts receivable, net of $657,014 and $382,731, respectively













9,858,094

















9,163,752













Accounts receivable, related parties













4,024,951

















2,871,872













Advances to vendors













10,690,258

















8,123,120













Due from related parties













—

















2,197













Deferred initial public offering costs













153,987

















118,103













Other current assets













757,038

















848,185















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS















31,366,363

















27,514,785













































Property and equipment, net













44,560

















54,486













Right-of-use operating lease assets













190,240

















224,835













Deferred tax assets













116,609

















76,821















TOTAL NONCURRENT ASSETS















351,409

















356,142















TOTAL ASSETS











$





31,717,772













$





27,870,927















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





































CURRENT LIABILITIES



































Short-term bank loans









$





1,635,887













$





1,563,452













Current portion of long-term loans













142,499

















138,481













Accounts payable













1,845,371

















1,525,192













Deferred revenue













8,010

















14,099













Taxes payable













3,110,014

















2,579,976













Due to related parties













562,644

















417,557













Operating lease liabilities, current













91,387

















83,477













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













1,257,021

















883,805















TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES















8,652,833

















7,206,039













































Operating lease liabilities, non-current













118,076

















160,706













Long-term loans













427,497

















484,684













Long term loan, related party













1,353,739

















1,384,811













TOTAL NONCURRENT LIABILITIES













1,899,312

















2,030,201















































TOTAL LIABILITIES















10,552,145

















9,236,240















































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





































































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



































Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 22,000,000 shared issued and outstanding, including:*













—

















—













Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 470,000,000 shares authorized, 20,822,675 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024













2,082

















2,082













Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 1,177,325 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024













118

















118













Additional paid-in capital













5,346,674

















5,346,674













Statutory reserve













818,465

















741,584













Retained earnings













15,570,667

















13,720,353













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(572,379





)













(1,176,124





)











TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY















21,165,627

















18,634,687















































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY











$





31,717,772













$





27,870,927























































YSX TECH CO. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





















































For the Six Months ended





September 30,





















2024

















2023















REVENUES:

































Revenues









$





24,747,746













$





22,199,058













Revenues, related parties













9,346,622

















4,298,763















Total revenue

















34,094,368





















26,497,821















































COST OF REVENUES:

































Cost of revenues













30,493,854

















19,362,131













Cost of revenues, related parties













—

















3,757,075















Total cost of revenues















30,493,854

















23,119,206















Gross profit















3,600,514

















3,378,615















































OPERATING EXPENSES:



































Selling and marketing













66,471

















57,991













General and administrative













1,064,198

















400,617













Research and development













113,652

















102,331













Total operating expenses













1,244,321

















560,939















































INCOME FROM OPERATIONS















2,356,193

















2,817,676















































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):



































Interest expense













(62,438





)













(50,324





)









Interest income













654

















819













Investment income













20,282

















13,731













Other income













64,598

















181,885













Other non-operating expenses, net













(17,393





)













(6,243





)









Total other income, net













5,703

















139,868















































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION















2,361,896

















2,957,544















































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES















434,701

















485,787















































NET INCOME















1,927,195

















2,471,757















































OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



































Foreign currency translation adjustment













603,745

















(920,145





)











COMPREHENSIVE INCOME











$





2,530,940













$





1,551,612













































Earnings per ordinary share- basic and diluted









$





0.09













$





0.11













































Weighted average number of ordinary shares- basic and diluted













22,000,000

















22,000,000



















































