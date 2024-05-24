News & Insights

YS Biopharma Rebrands to LakeShore Biopharma

May 24, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

YS Biopharma (YS) has released an update.

YS Biopharma, a global biopharmaceutical player in vaccines and biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, has rebranded to LakeShore Biopharma. The move, reflecting theirglobal marketambitions, will not impact shareholder rights or the company’s operations. Share trading under the new ticker symbols LSB and LSBPW will commence on May 28, 2024, on Nasdaq with no action required from shareholders.

