YRC Worldwide Posts Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) reported a third-quarter net loss per share of $0.48, compared to net income of $0.09 per share, in third quarter 2018. This was impacted by an $11.2 million loss on extinguishment of debt associated with a refinancing of the term loan agreement, which resulted in a negative impact of $0.34 cents per share for the third quarter 2019. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter consolidated operating revenue was $1.26 billion, down from $1.30 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

