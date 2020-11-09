Ypsomed works with Lonza on patch injector project

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swiss injection pen and insulin pump maker Ypsomed YPSN.S said on Monday it is working with Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza LONN.S to develop patch-injector-based products that could help patients treat themselves at home.

"Many patients need to receive significant numbers of injections or infusions regularly," the companies said in a statement. "Instead of visiting a doctor or a hospital for these treatments, patients may be able to use a wearable patch injector for self-administration into subcutaneous tissue at their own homes."

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.