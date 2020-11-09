Ypsomed works with Lonza on patch injector project

Swiss injection pen and insulin pump maker Ypsomed said on Monday it is working with Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza to develop patch-injector-based products that could help patients treat themselves at home.

"Many patients need to receive significant numbers of injections or infusions regularly," the companies said in a statement. "Instead of visiting a doctor or a hospital for these treatments, patients may be able to use a wearable patch injector for self-administration into subcutaneous tissue at their own homes."

