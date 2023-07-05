Ypsomed Holding (SIX:YPSN) Price Target Increased by 6.60% to 288.15

The average one-year price target for Ypsomed Holding (SIX:YPSN) has been revised to 288.15 / share. This is an increase of 6.60% from the prior estimate of 270.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 272.70 to a high of 309.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.57% from the latest reported closing price of 251.50 / share.

Ypsomed Holding Maintains 0.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.24%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ypsomed Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YPSN is 0.03%, a decrease of 52.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.00% to 213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPSN by 14.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPSN by 6.06% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 28.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPSN by 65.73% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPSN by 16.50% over the last quarter.

