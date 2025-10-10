Markets

Ypsomed To Establish Production Plant In US With CHF 200 Mln First Phase Investment

October 10, 2025 — 02:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ypsomed Holding AG (YPSN.SW, YPHDF), a Swiss maker of injection and infusion systems for pharmaceutical companies, said on Friday that it will establish its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. to boost its capacity and market expansion.

The company will invest around CHF 200 million in the first phase to develop the site at Holly Springs in Wake County, North Carolina. The new plant will supply products to the U.S. market starting from the end of 2027.

