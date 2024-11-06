YPF upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Bradesco BBI

Bradesco BBI upgraded YPF (YPF) to Outperform from Neutral with a $37 price target calling the stock a “solid way” to play the Argentina thesis with protection from oil price volatility.
