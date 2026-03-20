YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares rallied 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $41.59. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.6% gain over the past four weeks.

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s stock surged during the last trading session, primarily driven by renewed investor optimism surrounding Argentina’s energy sector reforms and expectations of improved profitability from its upstream operations. The rally was also supported by stronger crude price trends and positive sentiment around YPF’s ability to capitalize on the Vaca Muerta shale formation, which continues to attract investment and boost production outlook.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +21%. Revenues are expected to be $4.3 billion, down 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For YPF Sociedad Anonima, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 13.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on YPF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

YPF Sociedad Anonima belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Another stock from the same industry, Chevron (CVX), closed the last trading session 1.4% higher at $201.44. Over the past month, CVX has returned 8%.

Chevron's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +9.7% over the past month to $1.69. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -22.5%. Chevron currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.