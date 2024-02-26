YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) ended the recent trading session at $17.91, demonstrating a -0.72% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.13%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.98% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to post earnings of $2.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 139.84%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.6 billion, showing a 0.97% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.05% downward. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that YPF Sociedad Anonima has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.74 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.