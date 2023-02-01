YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed the most recent trading day at $11.75, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 37.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, up 30.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.87 billion, up 34.66% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.4, so we one might conclude that YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

