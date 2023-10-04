YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $11.46, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.81% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.93, showcasing a 45.93% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.76 billion, indicating an 8.15% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $17.6 billion, indicating changes of -23.43% and -3.92%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.54% higher. YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.58. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.77 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

