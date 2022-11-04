YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $8.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.75% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, up 142.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.54 billion, up 25.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $17.18 billion, which would represent changes of +4580% and +29.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.27% higher. YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that YPF Sociedad Anonima has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.74 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.35.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

