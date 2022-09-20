YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $7.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 51.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.01 billion, up 10.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $16.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3660% and +26.13%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.04.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YPF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



