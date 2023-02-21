YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $11.40, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.76% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.89 billion, up 34.98% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.42% higher. YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.95, which means YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

