YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $14.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 34.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.66 billion, down 4.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.05 per share and revenue of $17.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.24% and -3.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.84.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.