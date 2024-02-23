YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Soars 6.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares rallied 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $18.05. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.2% gain over the past four weeks.

YPF Sociedad Anonima may gain increased operational autonomy, allowing for more effective management. Potential benefits include improved pricing strategies for oil and fuels, decreased capital expenditures and operating costs, and a possible increase in the company's stock value. As a result, YPF will likely benefit because it has a robust portfolio of upstream and downstream projects.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.95 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +139.8%. Revenues are expected to be $4.6 billion, down 1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For YPF Sociedad Anonima, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 86.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on YPF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

YPF Sociedad Anonima is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. New Fortress Energy (NFE), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.6% lower at $31.57. NFE has returned -2.2% in the past month.

For New Fortress Energy , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -19.7% over the past month to $0.93. This represents a change of +6.9% from what the company reported a year ago. New Fortress Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

