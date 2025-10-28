YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Soars 23.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares soared 23.8% in the last trading session to close at $33.36. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The surge can be attributed to YPF’s recent announcement of a potential partnership with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) overseas arm, XRG. The two companies are reportedly in preliminary talks regarding XRG’s potential investment in YPF’s large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Argentina. The move aligns with XRG’s strategy to expand its LNG portfolio while supporting YPF’s ambition to position Argentina as a major LNG exporter by leveraging the vast gas reserves of the Vaca Muerta shale. YPF, which primarily focuses on the exploration and development of the Vaca Muerta basin, plans to establish a floating liquefaction facility with an annual production capacity of 28 million metric tons of LNG once operational. The company also aims to increase its production from Vaca Muerta to about 190,000 barrels per day (bpd) from roughly 165,000 bpd in July 2025. The partnership could mark a major step forward for Argentina’s LNG ambitions and strengthen YPF’s role in the Argentinian energy sector. YPF’s focus on harnessing the vast reserves of the prolific Vaca Muerta shale and the growing demand for LNG globally are expected to be key revenue drivers for the firm.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -78.1%. Revenues are expected to be $5.05 billion, down 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For YPF Sociedad Anonima, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on YPF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

YPF Sociedad Anonima belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Another stock from the same industry, BP (BP), closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $34.77. Over the past month, BP has returned -3.2%.

BP's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -4.3% over the past month to $0.72. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -13.3%. BP currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

