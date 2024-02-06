YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed the most recent trading day at $16.53, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.07%.

The company's stock has dropped by 1.8% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.01% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.79, indicating a 126.83% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.51 billion, down 3% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.28% lower. YPF Sociedad Anonima presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note YPF Sociedad Anonima's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.46.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, finds itself in the bottom 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.