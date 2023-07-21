YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $15.46, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.66 billion, down 4.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.71 per share and revenue of $17.68 billion, which would represent changes of -20.03% and -3.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.17% higher. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note YPF Sociedad Anonima's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.22, which means YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YPF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.