YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed the most recent trading day at $11.43, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 17.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.28 billion, up 17.73% from the year-ago period.

YPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $17.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.47% and -3.73%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.78, so we one might conclude that YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YPF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

