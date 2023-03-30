YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $11.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.28 billion, up 17.73% from the prior-year quarter.

YPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $17.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.47% and -3.73%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.81% higher. YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.59, which means YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

