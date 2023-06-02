YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, YPF crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

YPF has rallied 7.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests YPF could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account YPF's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on YPF for more gains in the near future.

