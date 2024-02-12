YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed the most recent trading day at $16.74, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 4.72% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.15% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of YPF Sociedad Anonima in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, up 126.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.51 billion, down 3% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.52.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

