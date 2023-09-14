YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $12.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

YPF Sociedad Anonima will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, down 45.93% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.76 billion, down 8.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $17.6 billion, which would represent changes of -29.37% and -3.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that YPF Sociedad Anonima has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.09 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.07, so we one might conclude that YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

