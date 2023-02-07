YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $11.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 17.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.89 billion, up 34.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.46% higher within the past month. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note YPF Sociedad Anonima's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.19, which means YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

