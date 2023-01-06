YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed the most recent trading day at $9.45, moving +1.07% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 26.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.

YPF Sociedad Anonima will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.87 billion, up 34.66% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.42% lower. YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note YPF Sociedad Anonima's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.16, so we one might conclude that YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YPF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

