YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed the most recent trading day at $6.93, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.18% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, up 76.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.01 billion, up 10.85% from the year-ago period.

YPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $16.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3660% and +26.13%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.