YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $3.12, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 29.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 20.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 145.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.6 billion, up 7.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $14.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1610% and +11.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.74% lower. YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.98, which means YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

