YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $3.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.15% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

YPF Sociedad Anonima will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 161.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.9 billion, up 16.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $14.85 billion, which would represent changes of +1730% and +12.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.28, so we one might conclude that YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

