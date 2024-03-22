YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) ending at $20.26, denoting a +0.35% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 11.86% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 4.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.10, marking an 88.51% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.85 billion, showing a 9.26% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.43 per share and revenue of $18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.47% and +3.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 27.61% increase. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.36.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 166, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

