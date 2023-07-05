YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $15.15, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.5% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.66 billion, down 4.08% from the prior-year quarter.

YPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.05 per share and revenue of $17.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -31.24% and -3.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.35, so we one might conclude that YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YPF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

